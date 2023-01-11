CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Travel plans were up in the air in the worst way when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights after a “glitch” halted air traffic nationwide Wednesday.

“The closest I got to the plane was halfway down the jet bridge before they told me to turn around,” said traveler Dayna Wilkie.

The outage was the FAA’s NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system. The administration said the outage was caused by “a damaged database file,” adding they’re working to ‘further pinpoint the causes of this issue” and take steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Commercial pilot MayCay Beeler told Queen City News about the importance of the system.

“Checking NOTAMs is part of the pre-flight process that is required by law, federal aviation regulations for all pilots to do,” Beeler continued, “Before taking a flight, you have to get all the available information on the route of flight, where you’re going, the weather, the airport destination.”

Federal officials quickly took responsibility for the FAA issue.

“When there’s a problem with a government system, we’re gonna own it, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday. “We’re going to find it, and we’re gonna fix it.”

While the FAA worked to find the source of the disruption, politicians pounced. Most notable was House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

“Can we go one week without Secretary Buttigieg, his agency not having a major failure that causes pain for families all across the country?” Scalise pondered.

A real sense of flight fatigue has been settling in. Wednesday’s incident was not too distant from Southwest Airlines and their cancelations last month and through the holidays.

“People are frustrated, and rightfully so,” said Katy Nastro, the company spokesperson for Going, formerly known as Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Nastro believes the system failures will impact air travel, albeit temporarily.

“Traveling is one of those happiness-inducing activities, and while the planning can actually be one of the most joyous parts of the whole travel process, I think this time period in the immediate few weeks, we’re going to see people be a little more cautious,” she said.

As for those who spent all day in the airport, they’re trying to find the silver lining.

“Mimosas for days is what’s going to happen on my flight; I’ll tell you that!” Wilkie said.

Buttigieg says he ordered a review of what happened and how to avoid it from happening again.