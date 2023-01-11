(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Federal Aviation Agency ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Wednesday after a computer outage impacted flights across the United States.

Officials were working to restore the Notice to Air Missions System throughout the early morning hours Wednesday.

The FAA said NOTAM is used to deliver “safety critical information” to pilots, crews and other users of the National Airspace System.

The administration said while it was still working to restore the system, some functions were beginning to come back online around 7 a.m. However, operations remained limited, officials said.

Airlines were ordered to delay departures while the agency validated the integrity of flight and safety information.

As of 7:30 a.m., Flightaware reported 1,230 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been delayed. Charlotte Douglas International Airport reported 31 delays.

White House officials said President Biden had been briefed on the situation and there was no evidence of a cyberattack “at this point.”

President Biden directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outage.

