(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What’s in your carry-on bag?

On your next flight, will you be carrying items that potentially put you, your fellow passengers, and the flight crew in harm’s way?

“We’re so dependent; we don’t want to hear anything bad about these devices,” captain Ross Aimer, a retired airline pilot and CEO of Aero Consulting Experts.

Like most of us, if you carry standard personal electronic devices, like a cell phone, laptop, or even wear a watch that uses a battery, according to the FAA, the lithium-ion batteries that power these devices are classified as dangerous goods. That’s right, dangerous or hazardous materials.

That’s because, in certain circumstances, lithium-ion batteries can rapidly produce intense flame-spreading heat, erupting in fire resistant to conventional firefighting techniques.

While lithium-ion batteries are required to undergo safety testing, the FAA reports that all of these batteries are capable of overheating and undergoing a process called thermal runaway.

Thermal runaway can occur without warning due to various factors, including if the battery is damaged, overheated, overcharged, or improperly packed. Thermal runaway can even occur on its own due to defects. These fires are difficult to put out, requiring “a lot of water to keep it cool,” according to Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore.

Fortunately, Charlotte Fire Department has not had a lithium battery fire situation at Charlotte Douglas International airport.

The most recent regional incident with a battery happened in February of 2022 when an American Airlines flight heading to Charlotte Douglas International had to land in Greensboro because of an odor in the cabin. The airline said a lithium-ion battery stowed in a carry-on may have been the culprit.

Lithium-ion batteries are banned from aircraft baggage, and cargo holds but are allowed in the cabin. While most aircraft cargo holds have smoke detectors and limited fire extinguishing capability, there is no way to see if a battery is overheating.

Aimer says the fire suppression systems in most airline cargo holds must be equipped to handle fires from many lithium-ion batteries. They will likely burn themselves out and destroy the aircraft in the process.

In the cabin, someone will notice their device is hot to the touch, smells odd, bulging, or smoking. Swift recognition and immediate action are necessary to extinguish the fire and cool the intense heat to prevent re-ignition.

“I have to tell people, the minute you feel warmth, let the flight attendant know,” Aimer stressed. “Don’t wait.”

In 2010, a UPS 747 cargo liner carrying lithium-ion batteries caught fire, destroying the aircraft and killing the pilots.

Recent news of a United Airlines flight’s emergency landing in San Diego, after a passenger’s battery pack caught fire in the cabin, is sounding the alarm. Should lithium-ion batteries be placed on a “NO-FLY” list?

“If it’s a major accident or incident, only then will it even be thought about,” explained Aimer.

FAA data reveals between March 2006 and October 2022. There have been 414 reported incidents involving lithium-ion batteries and smoke, fire, and extreme heat on flights.

So what will it take to ban these batteries from flying on passenger planes? What are we waiting for? A catastrophic fire to bring down an airliner? Most everyone relies on cell phones and personal devices. Even pilots use tablets powered by lithium-ion batteries as their electronic flight bags.

Aimer says while anything is possible, a fire from a phone or laptop would unlikely bring down an airliner.

“That’s why authorities are overlooking this, hoping it doesn’t happen,” Aimer said.

BUT IS HOPE ENOUGH?

“Turn off your electronic devices when you are told,” said Aimer. “There may be a good reason for that.”

