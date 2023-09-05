RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gov. Roy Cooper named a new North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Tuesday.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Joseph R. “Joey” Hopkins (Courtesy: NCDOT)

This comes as Secretary Eric Boyette is set to retire from state government after 27 years of service; Joseph R. “Joey” Hopkins, NCDOT’s Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Boyette on Oct. 1.

“Secretary Boyette has served North Carolina with distinction during my term as Governor, first as Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and now as Secretary of Transportation, and I’m deeply grateful for his hard work and commitment to the people of our state,” said Cooper.

Hopkins — an N.C. State graduate — has been an NCDOT employee for over 30 years in a variety of capacities and will oversee different modes of transportation, which include the following:

Division of Highways

Rail Division

Division of Aviation

Ferry Division

Integrated Mobility Division

Additionally, Hopkins will manage communications, human resources, and the office of strategic planning and programming.

“I’m confident that Joey Hopkins will continue this outstanding work as Secretary of the Department of Transportation when he steps into this new role a few weeks from now,” Cooper said.