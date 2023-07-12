CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Baby, it’s hot outside. If you feel like the high heat zaps your energy, you’re not alone.

Many of us feel sluggish, and for some, it’s harder to breathe.

It’s the same with aircraft. In fact, the record-high temperatures that are baking the nation may affect the performance of your next flight, especially if you’re headed to the extreme heat of the southwest. This week, the forecast calls for temperatures around 113 degrees.

Did you know that at airports with higher elevations, such as those out west, high temperatures can have such degrading effects on aircraft performance that safe operations are impossible?

That’s because of density altitude- term pilots know well. In a nutshell, it has a significant influence on aircraft and engine performance.

The term comes from the fact that the density of the air decreases with altitude. Imagine being at Machu Picchu- the air is thin- it’s hard to breathe. The higher the altitude, the less dense the air, and the hotter the temperature, the less dense the air. Since aircraft have air-breathing engines, if the quality of the air suffers, so does performance. The planes, like us, can’t breathe as well with the air molecules so spread out. So they don’t perform as well. More runway is needed to get the thrust required to get off the ground, climb out safely, and even land.

This “high” density altitude hurts aircraft performance. In hot or high air, planes have a tougher time producing lift. They require more runway to get up to speed and climb safely.

This is a challenge for heavy airliners with all those passengers and bags. Decreasing aircraft weight helps. So does a downsloping runway. and scheduling flights for early morning is wise before things heat up.

Airports, like Charlotte Douglas International, with runways 10,000 feet or longer, and a lower elevation tend to have fewer issues than smaller airstrips that may not be long enough to accommodate the extreme heat.