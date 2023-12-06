CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the formula for a box office thriller: The airplane’s pilots become incapacitated, and flight attendants ask passengers if there is anyone who can land the plane.

It’s a dramatic scenario on the big screen. But what about in real life? Can the average person, with no previous flight training, land the plane?

Quite a few people, according to a poll by YouGov, think it’s doable. A survey published in January shows about one-third of adult Americans think they can safely land an airliner with the help of air traffic control.

And the confidence rate climbed to nearly 50% among male respondents. But is this realistic?

Queen City News Chief Transportation Correspondent, FAA Flight Instructor, and veteran pilot MayCay Beeler weighs in.

“It depends. With the guidance of the right air traffic controller, the likelihood of landing safely *enough* is possible. It may not be pretty. And may result in some damage to the aircraft, but it can be done. But a lot of things have to go right.”

This uncommon scenario pops up in the news from time to time, usually in a small plane. Last year, a passenger landed a single-engine aircraft in Florida after his pilot passed out. He managed a successful landing with the help of a flight instructor/air traffic controller, who talked him down, over the radio.

“But first, the passenger had to don a headset and locate the mic button in able to talk over the radio with ATC,” Beeler explains.

“So being familiar with basic aircraft switches and gauges is key. Knowing where things are. Properly reading and monitoring airspeed, attitude, and altitude instrumentation can make the difference between life and death. The ability to stay calm and follow instructions from ATC is crucial. Having at-home flight simulator experience is a huge bonus since this provides familiarization with a cockpit.”

How to land a plane from an expert

“It’s not rocket science. Assuming the engine is running when the pilot becomes incapacitated, and the throttle is set to maintain flight, a properly trimmed airplane will fly itself. It is inherently stable. It wants to fly. It should remain in level flight until commanded to do otherwise. Push the wheel (yoke) or stick down, the plane descends and the houses get bigger. Pull back, they get smaller as the plane climbs. Turning is as simple as gently moving the wheel or stick left or right. But things get complicated setting up for the landing,” Beeler emphasizes.

“It is imperative to know how to deploy the flaps. They help the plane come down while slowing down. Locating the gear handle to extend the landing gear is a must. Maintaining a specified airspeed, flying the plane in a gentle descent to about garage door height above the runway, letting the plane settle down a few more feet, then pulling the power off while leveling the plane, allowing the main wheels to touch first, with the nose last should get you safely on the ground. Student pilots undergo many hours of practicing maneuvers and hundreds of take-offs and landings to get it right. And it takes years to become a commercial pilot. For an untrained person to land an aircraft safely, it’s all about following instructions if ATC is available.”

Want to be better prepared for this unlikely scenario?

Beeler suggests heading to your local flight school to take a Discovery or Introductory Flight. And at-home flight sim software is a great way to fly from the comfort of your living room.