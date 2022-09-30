CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Friday as the Charlotte area prepared for tropical storm conditions from Ian.

According to Flightaware, 236 flights flying into or out of Charlotte were canceled as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The cancelations come as Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolinas, threatening to bring heavy rain and gusty wind to Charlotte.

The main impacts locally are expected Friday afternoon and evening. The Charlotte area could see 4 inches of rain and 50-60 mph wind gusts.

