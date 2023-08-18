MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ramp closures will continue through the end of August for paving involved in the I-485 Express Lane Project, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

NCDOT officials say the loop and ramp between I-485 Outer and U.S. 74 East and West will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sunday, August 20.

Drivers on the I-485 outer loop will be detoured to exit 49 for Idlewild Road and rerouted to the inner loop. The closures will run every night until Saturday, August 26.

The I-485 Express Lane Project has the goal of adding one express lane for both directions on I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74. Another general-purpose lane will also be added in each direction on I-485 between Read Road and Providence Road.

NCDOT reminds drivers to be careful of the crews working and to allow more travel time.