CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A significant number of delays and cancelations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to FlightAware.

As of 4:15 p.m., there were 347 delays and 47 cancelations.

The FAA says low clouds and thunderstorms have impacted flights across the east coast.

A list of airports affected can be found below:

Newark Liberty International Airport

John F. Kennedy Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Tampa International Airport

Boston Logan International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport

Miami Int’l Airport

CLT Airport

DTW Airport

Midway Intl. Airport

Severe storms could bring hail and heavy winds into our viewing area Monday evening.

