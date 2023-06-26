CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A significant number of delays and cancelations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to FlightAware.
As of 4:15 p.m., there were 347 delays and 47 cancelations.
The FAA says low clouds and thunderstorms have impacted flights across the east coast.
A list of airports affected can be found below:
- Newark Liberty International Airport
- John F. Kennedy Airport
- LaGuardia Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- Boston Logan International Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport
- Miami Int’l Airport
- CLT Airport
- DTW Airport
- Midway Intl. Airport
Severe storms could bring hail and heavy winds into our viewing area Monday evening.
Real-time delays can be found here.