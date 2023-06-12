CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Now that the kids are out of school, vacation travel is in full swing.

If you’re planning to fly this summer, prepare for sticker shock.

Most airlines are charging premium prices to favorite destinations. If you are on a budget, the cost can be prohibitive; however, there are alternatives for folks who otherwise may not be able to fly.

But there’s a catch.

When you hear ‘budget airline,’ what comes to mind? Rickety old airplanes? Unsafe operations? Undesirable conditions?

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

You may be surprised that one-time low-cost carriers’ ‘puddle jumping’ prop planes have been replaced with state-of-the-art jets. Budget airlines fly modern fleets while charging a lower base fare than legacy airlines.

We all know the saying, “You get what you pay for.”

But ultra-low-cost airline fares are hard to resist. They are typically hundreds less per ticket than what the big three: American, Delta, and United charge.

So what’s the catch?

Fewer niceties.

Fewer amenities.

Less comfort.

And any extra comes with a price.

But if you don’t mind lugging your own food, sitting in a narrow seat (budget seat widths can be as small as 16 inches, whereas legacy airlines may provide up to five inches more depending on cabin class), in a jam-packed cramped cabin for an under two-hour flight… then go for it.

The flights are non-stop and dirt cheap. And a temporary lack of luxury is easy to tolerate when you know you will have more money to spend luxuriating at your destination.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

So how cheap is cheap? Avelo Airlines just advertised a summer promotion boasting one-way fares as low as $19 to select destinations.

Budget airlines tend to fly to small regional airports, often closer to your home.

Many budget airlines do not serve hubs. So if you are flying Avelo Airlines and want to get to Charlotte, you will need to catch a ride or rent a car from a regional airport like Raleigh-Durham.

According to The Points Guy, the top low-cost airlines include Breeze, Avelo, Spirit, Frontier, Jet Blue, and Southwest. All the amenities that are typically included in the legacy airlines cost extra. No perks included.