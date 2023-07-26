CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Last month, Charlotte Douglas International Airport made headlines when an airliner was forced to make an emergency landing.

Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed safely despite the possibility of fire from scrapping the runway when the nose gear failed to extend.

A fractured upper lock link on Delta Flight 1092 was the cause of an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on June 28, according to the NTSB.

It ended well, thanks to the skill of the flight crew and airport first responders. They’re ready to roll at a moment’s notice.

“Firefighters at the airport are the greatest,” said CLT Airport firefighter Capt. Larkin Anderson. “Never know what you will face day to day.”

While referred to as guardian angels, they are officially known as the exceptional first responders at CLT Airport.

But this isn’t your grandfather’s fire station; it’s the sixth busiest airport in the world.

“We are one of the busiest airports in the world, and we train that way… on the national news,” said CLT Airport firefighter Capt. Terry K. Garland.

A world-class airport calls for world-class airport rescue and fire fighting. CLT Airport’s station 41 is state-of-the-art- with the latest toys, equipment, and the inclusion of a fire captain, one of only 5% of professional female firefighters.

“I’ve had people say they didn’t know females were allowed in the fire department,” said Garland.

Anderson and Garland bring the combined experience of over 40 years to station 41. While both started in law enforcement, they have found their forever work home at the airport fire station.

“Being in law enforcement, the community don’t like you til’ they need you,” Larkin said. “But being in firefighting, they love you all the time.”

Airport fire stations differ significantly from the ones in our neighborhoods.

“We do a different job,” said Garland. “We respond to aircraft emergencies, drive different trucks, and cross-trained.”

Much of airport firefighter life is routine, as in these daily checks- patrolling for foreign object debris on the runways and taxiways.

But occasionally, an emergency arises.

In June, both captains responded to crippled Delta Airlines Flight 1092 when malfunctioning nose gear forced its emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas.

The Delta pilot’s decision to land with unsafe nose gear called for all hands on deck.

“At that moment, you get nervous,” Anderson said. “You wonder what the outcome will be… we’re ready for it.”

Garland said they were all pleasantly surprised by how smoothly it went.

“When I first saw they were about to land, I envisioned them crumpled up in a fireball,” said Garland. “I was super relieved; credit to the pilot.”

No fire. No issues. No injuries. No panicky passengers.

The firefighter’s job is to protect the passengers and crew via safe egress and evacuation and fight the fire. In this case, no fire.

A happy ending considering the circumstances.