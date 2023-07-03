(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The long Independence Day holiday travel weekend has had a bumpy start. Not only has it been rocked by turbulence on the ground thanks to thousands of flights canceled and delayed, but in the air, severe turbulence shook a Hawaiian Airlines flight, injuring passengers and crew.

While rare, these scary scenarios are on the rise.

If you are a nervous flyer with a queasy or sensitive stomach, buckle up. Things are about to get interesting. If recent reports of troubling turbulence aloft aren’t enough to make you white-knuckled, predictions of even greater activity will.

For squeamish passengers, turbulence is the number one culprit contributing to their fear of flying. And now experts say, a warming atmosphere is turning that up a notch, forecasting things will get a whole lot bumpier.

The perpetrator? Clear Air Turbulence It is caused by shifting, churning air dancing helter-skelter like in jet streams. These invisible, strong currents are becoming more frequent and intense as the atmosphere warms. According to reports that reveal clear air turbulence, it has increased by up to 55% in certain regions. Models predict it will only get worse, with another 100% to 200% increase over the next 50 years.

Seasoned flyer Dan Rupp says he doesn’t mind the turbulence, but it is a concern when he travels with his young children. “My 3-year-old automatically unbuckles his seat belt the second the Fasten Seat Belt sign goes off. I prefer him to keep it on, but it’s hard for kids to sit still and [be] confined in a seat belt.”

Clear air turbulence mostly hangs out exclusively in jet streams, rivers of fast-moving air that airliners love to fly in because they can boost speeds and reduce travel times. The jolts and tossing about can be unexpected when the sky is clear; that’s why clear air turbulence is such a shocking surprise, with the potential to injure the passengers and flight crew who aren’t buckled in.

Severe turbulence is rare. In-flight measurements show roughly 0.1% of the atmosphere at cruising altitudes contains severe turbulence. According to an atmospheric science professor, that equates to around 30 seconds on an average eight-hour flight.

Since clear air turbulence is hard to predict, pilots encourage you to keep your seat belt fastened.

While passengers may fear turbulence can tear an airplane apart, the aircraft is built to be flexible and withstand a certain amount of G-forces.