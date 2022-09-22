CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will temporarily close next Tuesday as construction begins on a new canopy.

Officials said the roadway will be closed from 10 p.m. on September 17 through 4 a.m. on October 12.

Travelers are advised to allow for extra time to be dropped off or picked up.

The Airport said there will be safety fencing and signage to direct passengers to the lower level for both arrivals and departures.

During the two-week closure, officials said all traffic will be directed to the lower level for drop-off and pick-up. Curbside ticket counters will be unavailable.

The Daily North Lot will become a temporary Cell Phone Lot to help with congestion. The current Cell Phone Lot will be closed.

Express Deck shuttles will pick up and drop off on the lower level, in the bus lane Zone 2.

Curbside Valet check-in will be relocated to the first level of the Hourly Deck.

Airport officials said the $608 million Terminal Lobby Expansion project continues to add 366,000 square feet of new and renovated space at the airport’s entrance. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.