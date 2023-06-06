CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotteans are wondering where American Airlines ranks in Forbes’ recent ‘Best U.S. Airlines For 2023’ article.

Based on data and analytics from ‘The Points Guy,’ it was revealed that Delta came out on top, just as it has for the past five years.

Frequent travelers may not be surprised by the No. 1 airline as WalletHub, the Wall Street Journal, and the 35th annual reader’s survey of Condé Nast Traveler magazine ranked Delta the best.

The top 10 U.S. airlines are as follows:

Delta Air Lines United Airlines Alaska Airlines American Airlines Southwest Airlines Hawaiian Airlines JetBlue Airways Spirit Airlines Allegiant Air Frontier Airlines

Delta ranked well across a combination of survey metrics, the most noticeable being 84% of flights arriving on time.

Though Charlotte residents may be disappointed in American Airlines’ ranking due to Charlotte-Douglas being a fortress hub for the provider, it’s worth noting that other well-known air services, such as Southwest, ranked below American.

WalletHub reports another reason Delta ranked so highly is that it doesn’t deny boardings and scored highly in legroom/options of things people can watch/consume.