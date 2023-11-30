CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Earlier this year in Charlotte, the Atrium Health System hosted the equivalent of a medical Shark Tank day called “Discovery Day.” It presented opportunities for medical minds to come together and pitch innovative products to improve care.

Since that day in June, Atrium Health said on Wednesday that it has reached the pilot stage of a medical device discovered that day. The product, according to a release from Atrium Health, holds great promise in protecting people during seizures.

The product is a small, single-use oral device called PATI, standing for “protector against tongue injury.” The PATI is described as a small, single-use, oral guard and is patent pending with clearance given by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Many patients who experience seizures have been diagnosed with epilepsy, which is the fourth-most common neurological disease. As such, it impacts roughly 50 million people worldwide.

While current guidelines advise against inserting objects into the mouth of someone having a seizure to prevent further injury, the PATI aims to provide a safe option that can prevent oral injuries during a seizure episode while still allowing fluids to naturally drain or be suctioned.

It was created by the Cary-based startup called NeuroVice. The company was founded by CEO Ashlyn Sanders, a UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University graduate.

According to the release, Sanders is currently a third-year medical student at Wake Forest University School of Medicine doing rotations with Atrium Health in Charlotte. As the product takes off, she said her sights are set on becoming a pediatric neuro-oncologist.