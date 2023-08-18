KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff deputies completed a two-month drug investigation Friday, making three arrests on several charges.

Authorities said tips came in about drug transactions at a house on Fawn Lane in July and August. Investigators opened an investigation and were able to corroborate that information.

On Wednesday, sheriff deputies applied for, received, and executed a search warrant at a residence along Fawn Lane. They located 29 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl, a stolen firearm, a stolen enclosed trailer, drug paraphernalia, and $4,345 in cash.

Anthony David Webb, 49, faces several charges of trafficking opium/heroin, selling/delivering methamphetamine, traffick methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drugs, failing to heed lights/siren, driving while license revoked, resisting/delaying/obstructing arrest and possession drug paraphernalia.

Renna Norton Messer, 48, faces charges of trafficking opium/heroin, selling and delivering methamphetamine, selling and providing a Schedule I controlled substance, traffick methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drugs.

Authorities also announced charges for Jason Scott Haney, 45, from the investigation. They said Haney faces charges of felony flee/elude arrest by motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities took the trio to the Cleveland County Detention Center. Webb ($120,000), Messer ($105,000), and Haney ($18,000) got bonds. Webb and Messer resided at the home.

Officials said the street value of the seized drugs was approximately $3,500.