TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troutman Police say they caught a suspect after an armed robbery Friday morning that caused two schools to go into lockdown measures.

In a social media post, authorities said an armed robbery occurred on Wagner Street this morning. After a suspect left the business, two schools — Troutman Elementary School and Troutman Middle School — went on lockdown.

During the investigation, officers found the suspect after a foot pursuit. Soon after, school officials lifted the precautionary lockdown measures.