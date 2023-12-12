CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clear skies have led to frigid temperatures this morning as lows dip into the 20s from our mountains to Uptown. Be sure to bundle up as we will likely be below freezing through daybreak.

Wind will be light and variable as high pressure settles in over the Carolinas. Sunshine will dominate as highs make a run for the low 50s this afternoon falling just a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a weak cold front cross the Carolinas on Wednesday which will usher in partly cloudy skies for mid-week. Highs will touch the mid to upper 50s after starting the day in the upper 20s.

High pressure returns quickly, giving us sunny, clear, and cool conditions for the rest of the week. Clouds will increase Saturday as a low-pressure system tracks out of the southeast towards the Mid-Atlantic.

This looks to bring the return of rain chances to the Queen City on Sunday to finish off the weekend and linger through Monday to kick off early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 29.