TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Schools say a minor vandalized the high school football field, but the school can make repairs in time for Friday’s home game.

On Tuesday, Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies issued a call to help identify a subject seen entering and exiting the Alexander County High School Football stadium. The post came with camera images of the person.

Alexander County Schools representative Dr. Denita Dowell-Reavis commented further on the incident. In an email, Dowell-Reavis related school officials found a 2-foot by 2-foot hole in the turf that went six inches deep.

Dowell-Reavis said the school’s agriculture class would make field repairs in time for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Burns.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The school system said they identified a minor suspect, but there’s no further information if there will be charges.