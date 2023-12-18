DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people died in a Sunday night fire, according to the Catawba County Fire Marshal on Monday.

Fire officials investigated a structure fire in the area of 5005 Grassy Creek Road on Sunday evening.

Two fatalities, children under the age of 18, died as a result of the fire.

Officials say the fire’s cause was accidental due to an electrical issue.

Catawba County officials are not releasing additional information about the individuals involved.

Queen City News is working to learn more about the fire.