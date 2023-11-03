CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte MEDIC reported that two people suffered severe injuries in a wreck at Tryon Street and Tyvola Road Friday morning.

The wreck happened before 6:45 a.m., and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene.

Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte Traffic Control

At 8:30 a.m., CMPD sent out a traffic alert through its app. The agency informed the public that a lane was closed at that location. The alert also asked motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Charlotte traffic officials said the wreck cleared just after 9 a.m.

Queen City News is at the scene, and we’re working to learn more about the wreck.