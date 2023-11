CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead man at a vacant house in Cheraw last week.

Authorities said they arrived at a Chapman Street house on Thursday, Oct. 26, around 3:40 p.m. to find a deceased man.

Deputies secured the area, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. This is an active investigation.