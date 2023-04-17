CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Chester County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday, April 17, in the area of Pinckney Street near Bratton Street in Chester.

The Sheriff’s Office said one person was found at the scene deceased. SLED is en route to assist in processing the crime scene.

This is an active scene and investigators are in the area collecting evidence.