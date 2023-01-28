CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton Road regarding a body.

It is unclear at this time if the death is being investigated as suspicious.