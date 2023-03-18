CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Large amounts of drugs coming to a home in Chester County from a California source were seized and a man is under arrest, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Dalton Myers was identified as a suspect in a recent investigation that spanned the course of months in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Large amounts of marijuana had been observed being received by Myers from a source in California.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Corbett Road on Wednesday. 20 pounds of marijuana was seized and Myers was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including drug trafficking charges.