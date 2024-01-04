CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a chase with law enforcement in Chester County, the sheriff said midday Thursday.

Deputies said around 11 a.m. that they were in the area of Pickney Road by the JA Cochran bypass looking for a suspect who fled into the woods following a chase that ended with the suspect ditching the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said K-9 services including a bloodhound tracking team were being utilized and that residents should make sure homes and vehicles are locked and secured.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a grey shirt and grey pants.