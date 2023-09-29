CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in Chester following an overnight car chase, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were involved in a chase around 3 a.m. when the chase came to an end and the suspect fled on foot near Center Street and Pine Ridge Road. Drones and a K9 were deployed, however, deputies had no luck in locating the suspect.

It is unclear at this time why they were chasing the suspect.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious should call 911.