Chester County Sheriff’s deputies chased two men on foot and found guns and drugs.

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County Sheriff deputies had to hoof it on Monday, tracking down two suspects in separate foot pursuits that turned up two guns and lots of drugs.

Around 12:30 p.m., authorities caught up with Desmond Moore. Deputies came out to a call about an armed subject. They said he tossed his gun in a wooded area during the chase near Pinckney Street. They caught up with the 29-year-old man and recovered the weapon.

Moore, initially wanted on a Family Court Bench Warrant, is also facing charges of:

Unlawful carry of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

At about the same time, deputies caught up with De’Mario Boyd in the East Chester area. Boyd, long sought by authorities, fled on foot at first. But deputies caught the man on Caldwell Street within minutes.

Authorities found several items on the 29-year-old man, including:

A firearm

Three Glock switches

Approximately 29 grams of suspected fentanyl pills

Approximately 9 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Boyd, who deputies sought on a Family Court Bench Warrant, also charged the man with several crimes, including: