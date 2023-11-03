CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester County deputy was arrested on Friday by SLED for breach of trust with criminal intent, less than $2,000.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Joshua Cauthen, 32, was terminated on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and officially charged by the SC Law Enforcement Division on Friday, Nov. 3.

Cauthen has been employed with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy since February 2021 and served in both the enforcement division and special services division.

According to the police report, Cauthen was issued a debit card for incidentals and committed at least 13 transactions for personal gain in and about the counties of Chester, Lancaster, York, and Horry within South Carolina.

The report states the transactions leave the Great Falls Rescue Squad at a total loss of $1,659.28. Cauthen was identified as the suspect through video surveillance, financial records, and witness statements, documents said. Cauthen served as a deputy during the times these crimes are alleged to have been committed, SLED said.

Cauthen has been booked into the Chester County Detention Center.