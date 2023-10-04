CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester County man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from a county agency for which he was employed.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Joshua Warren Stilwell was employed with the Chester County Natural Gas Authority. While serving as a controller, the Fort Lawn resident reportedly transferred $13,594 from a CCNGA credit card to his PayPal account between September 2021 and January 2023.

Stilwell has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Joshua Stilwell. (Courtesy SLED)

SLED said when Stilwell was questioned by his supervisor for the transaction, he provided training invoices. Stilwell reportedly signed up for numerous training courses; however, never attended any training and the training agency never received a payment for the courses.

Stilwell was booked at the Chester County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.