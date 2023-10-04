CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester County man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from a county agency for which he was employed. 

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Joshua Warren Stilwell was employed with the Chester County Natural Gas Authority. While serving as a controller, the Fort Lawn resident reportedly transferred $13,594 from a CCNGA credit card to his PayPal account between September 2021 and January 2023. 

Stilwell has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent. 

Joshua-Stilwell-Chester
Joshua Stilwell. (Courtesy SLED)

SLED said when Stilwell was questioned by his supervisor for the transaction, he provided training invoices. Stilwell reportedly signed up for numerous training courses; however, never attended any training and the training agency never received a payment for the courses. 

Stilwell was booked at the Chester County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. 