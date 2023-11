CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester County man has been indicted for felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On May 5, 2023, Montell De’Angelo Cousar, 32, unlawfully had a loaded Glock 9mm pistol after having been convicted of a previous felony.

Officials say Cousar faces a maximum penalty of 10 years and is currently detained pending trial.