RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As South Carolina counties in the Charlotte metro area are seeing a significant amount of growth, Chester County is bracing for major development.

Queen City News spoke to one man who is fighting hard to make sure the county is ready.

“I’m raising a family here. There’s a lot of stuff going on here,” Nathan Smith said. “We want to be part of it. They need to involve the citizens.”

He’s lived in Chester County for almost 10 years and started a small farm selling eggs and goat milk.

Smith says he’s thrilled to see how fast the county is growing — specifically the Gateway area off of Exit 65.

“We have new businesses opening, we have new homes being built,” Smith said. “People are moving in on a daily basis.”

With new development pouring in — there’s one thing Smith and other neighbors aren’t too happy about: The Gateway Steering Committee.

The group is responsible for advising the county planning commission on any matter affecting the Gateway District Master Plan.

There are two main issues: The Chester County Council is considering allowing non-county residents to serve on the committee and have indefinite term limits.

“I don’t pay taxes to have someone else serve on my committees, commissions, or boards that don’t live in Chester County,” Smith said. “And also a lot of the people who want to serve on a committee, who don’t live here have their business interests in mind or looking out for that first.”

He and several other neighbors don’t believe non-county residents will have their best interest in mind. That’s why he’s leading a charge to change the way the committee is run.

“We need to have new faces, new ideas, new minds involved,” Smith said. “And it seems like for what you’re trying to do is actively keep new people out of the committee, which I can’t understand. If any committee in Chester County has a term on it, it should be the Gateway Committee.”

Smith continued:

“If this was a regional government or a state government, and hey, no problem. But this is the Chester County government. When you walk into our building, it says a Chester County Government Complex. We don’t pay taxes to have other people represent us.”

County Administrator Brian Hester says the council has already voted twice to allow non-county residents to hold a seat on the committee.

“What’s going before council Monday night actually has term limits in it and it allows for emeritus status for those that wish to attend but don’t have voting rights after their terms are up,” Hester said in a phone interview with Queen City News.

Hester says the committee should consist of people who live in county limits as well as those with businesses who may have a vested interest in development. He says the council listened to several arguments and changed part of the developing ordinance.

“A new enabling act going forward allows up to four members, which is less than 25 percent of the membership to be nonresidents of Chester,” Hester said.

Hester says the document the county is discussing is fluid. The county council plans to have a third and final reading of on July 17 before making it an ordinance. Hester says members have changed something in each of the previous meetings.

For Smith, he’s hoping they change a lot before it’s set in stone.

“I care about this area,” Smith said. “I’m raising my family here. And I wanted to speak up for the citizens who want to get involved, who want to help Chester. I want to help them.”