CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who attempted to rob a Dollar General store with a gun was caught following a brief chase, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dollar General on 543 Lancaster Highway.

Deputies encountered the suspect, Kaizel Mosley, armed with a gun a short time later. He was arrested following a brief pursuit and is now facing armed robbery charges.