EDGEMOOR, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County Sheriff’s deputies caught two suspects after a late-night chase Monday.

Deputies say they chased in the Starnes Road area of Edgemoor with Bradley Aaron Bianco and Harley Renee Hill around 10:30 p.m. Authorities initially sought the two back on Oct. 17 when they attempted to break into a residence on Pressley Road.

Over the past few days, deputies put out wanted social media postings looking for the two.

When the duo drove down Harmony Church Road, they wrecked near the intersection of Wylies Mill Road. Deputies took them into custody and took them to the Chester County Detention Center.

Bianco and Hill were both wanted for first-degree burglary and malicious injury to personal property. Deputies credit community members who provided information to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office that led to the duo’s capture.