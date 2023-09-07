CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been a while since the City of Chester had several good things to look forward to.

City Administrator Malik Whitaker says the city was recovering from several issues like staff turnover, budget reduction and an administration that was losing the trust of the community.

“We just have been doing that work to establish trust in the community,” Whitaker said. “What I mean by trust is having the character and confidence to ensure that the basic four duties that a city administrator and a city administration do are getting carried out.”

He says one of those duties is managing city operations, and that includes wrangling the budget to work within the city’s limitations. Before Whitaker’s arrival last December, the city was on the verge of depleting its funds.

“We’re doing great,” he said. “We have about a $6.8 million budget. We were able to cut $300,000 in the budget. That was basically the instructions, the budget instructions successfully combined two departments to streamline services. We’re trying to find new sources of revenue, of course, always doing that. But we’re managing our finances.”

City Administrator Malik Whitaker has spearheaded Chester’s turnaround.

City officials approved investments into key projects like the basketball courts upgrades with the Wylie Park Recreation Center. Leaders also put $100,000 aside for the new police department, plus another $100,000 for unsafe housing demolitions.

“We’ve demolished maybe nine houses,” Whitaker said. “We have six that are currently going through the process of being demolished. And so, we’re just steadily moving on that. That was that investment in cleaning up those unsafe houses and making sure that the city is a beautiful place to live. It looks better.”

The administrator says the inner workings of Chester are continuing to progress, which in turn will make the outside look good. Neighbors tell him they’re excited for the change.

“I just like the fact that we’re moving forward and that we have a small group of people working very hard to move this city forward,” he said. “This is a lot of excitement. People are starting to trust and believe that good things are happening here.”

To see what else the city plans to do in its new budget, click here.