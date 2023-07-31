CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities have charged a man with murder following a shooting near downtown Chester.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 31-year-old John Lowery, of Chester, on Friday, July 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Chester Police Department, there was shooting in the early morning of July 23 in the 100 block of Saluda Street that resulted in a fatality. SLED’s warrant says that Lowery fired multiple rounds at the victim after the co-defendant initially fired.

Lowery was identified as the suspect by surveillance and witness statement. CPD requested SLED assist in the investigation.

Lowery was booked at the Chester County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.