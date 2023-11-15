CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester Middle School student spotted an unidentified adult trying to get into the building Wednesday, prompting a school lockdown, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they got a report that an unauthorized person was trying to gain access to the school at 1014 McCandless Road.

Both CMS and Chester Park Complex were placed on a secure protocol.

According to a school district spokesperson, a student spotted an unidentified adult trying to open an exterior door. After an investigation, authorities determined that a school staff member “was simply locked out” and officials lifted the lockdown.

“The district absolutely commends any student reporting potential situations, especially if they are unsure of the circumstances,” Chris Christoff Jr. said, with Chester County Schools. “Always better to err on the side of caution when it comes to safety.”