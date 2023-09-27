CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mayor Carlos Williams has only been the leader of Chester since May, and to say he took off running may be an understatement.

Williams has lived in Chester for the majority of his life; he says all he’s ever wanted to do was make the city great.

He was on the city council for eight years before he won the mayoral seat and one of his biggest accomplishments yet has been introducing and passing the city’s first hate crime ordinance.

September has been a productive month for the Chester City Council. Leaders approved five major items on their agenda including a bid to fix the roof on the Aquatic and Fitness Center and a bid to fix up Gadsen Street the city’s main road to downtown.

But the one that Williams is most proud of is the ordinance.

“It’s not just a hate crimes bill for race is for religion, sexual orientation, and other things. But discrimination and hate in any fashion, the City of Chester doesn’t support it and that’s why we passed this bill,” said Williams.

The ordinance says leaders want to deter criminal activity against any person motivated by bias or hate towards an individual because of their diverse characteristics.

It defines a hate crime as “a person who intends to cause harm, injury, or damage to the victim or their property based on the victim’s race, religion, color, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability, is guilty of bias-based intimidation.”

Violators would be handed a misdemeanor. The court could order violators to pay restitution for damages related to the offense.

“More being proactive instead of reactive. A lot of times in municipalities and counties… things that we do in normal society, we’re more reactive than proactive. You know, these things can happen and could happen. Why not put these measures in place beforehand?” Williams said.

He got the idea during the annual municipal association meeting. He says he was speaking with another Mayor in South Carolina about hate crimes and ordinances in their respective cities. When he found out that a handful of other cities had an ordinance in place, he knew he needed to bring it back to Chester.

Williams says the council supported him in the idea.

Chester County does not have a hate crime ordinance in place. The Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act stalled in the South Carolina General Assembly for the eighth year.

South Carolina is one of two states that does not have a hate crimes law in place. The U.S. Department of Justice reports that South Carolina hate crimes have increased since 2019 from 68 to 107.

In February, two South Carolina men were charged with hate crimes for the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity. And in August, a South Carolina man and woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Columbia to a federal hate crime, conspiracy, and other charges.

“Part of my vision for the City of Chester was if we can bring in diversity, I’m talking about race, sex, religion, and you can live together under this umbrella and feel safe, then I welcome you to Chester,” Williams said.