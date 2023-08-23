CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Chester fired its police chief on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement came via Facebook, and no clear reason was given for the decision.

Curtis Singleton (Courtesy: Chester Police Department)

Curtis Singleton, now the former chief of the Chester Police Department, was fired after what officials called an ‘extremely productive’ meeting between the city administrator, mayor, sheriff, members of the sheriff’s command staff, and county administrator.

Officials advised as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Al Crawford was temporarily assigned as the city’s operational commander for law enforcement services.

“This temporary adjustment to the structure of law enforcement services in the City is in no way an effort by Sheriff Dorsey to permanently supplant or replace police services by the City of Chester,” a spokesperson wrote.

The city said it understands its sheriff’s office has limited resources and is expected to receive additional help from state law enforcement partners.