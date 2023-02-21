CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed after veering off the road while attempting to avoid a vehicle that crossed a center line, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 12:40 p.m. Monday on Great Falls Highway. Three victims were found suffering from injuries and were transported to an area medical center. According to the trooper’s report, one victim was then flown to another medical center where they were later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was struck by an unknown vehicle that crossed a center line, sending the pickup off the roadway, which struck a fence, a brick wall, and another fence. The driver was killed.