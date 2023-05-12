CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver was killed Friday afternoon after a head-on collision on S.C. 72 north of Chester, authorities say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south on 72 when it struck a second car, a Toyota Scion, sitting in northbound traffic. The Chevy then reportedly crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 1998 Toyota sedan traveling south head-on, killing its driver.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured; the Scion driver suffered minor injuries, and the lone passenger was not injured, SCHP said.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.