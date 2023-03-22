$1.3 billion investment will help meet demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large lithium hydroxide Mega-Flex facility has decided to operate in Chester County, bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to the area.

Plans for Albemarle Corporation’s facility include an investment of at least $1.3 billion to help meet the demand for domestic and international electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Albemarle said it expects the facility to annually produce about 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide, with the potential to expand up to 100,000 metric tons.

Production at the new South Carolina facility would support the manufacturing of an estimated 2.4 million electric vehicles annually.

Pending permitting approvals, the new facility will be located within a nearly 800-acre parcel in Chester County, South Carolina.

Albemarle estimates the facility will create more than 300 new jobs with an average annual wage of approximately $93,000. The project would create more than 1,500 construction jobs.

Authorities said the new site will also support the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law enacted in 2022 to incentivize the localization of critical minerals across North America.

Construction is expected to begin late in 2024.