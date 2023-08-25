CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Chester County department head was arrested Thursday after being charged with embezzlement related to vet visit billing.

Kelli Elvina Simoneau was arrested by Chester County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with embezzling less than $10,000 in public funds. An arrest warrant states that while Simoneau was still director of the Animal Control Department in June, she took allegedly her personal cat to a veterinarian office for a procedure but identified it as a stray.

The vet performed dental surgery, and billed Chester County for the cost. The sheriff found that the procedure, plus other tests and vaccines given to Simoneau’s cat totaled $401.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in August regarding the misuse of Chester County funds. Simoneau was booked into the Chester County Detention Center upon her arrest.