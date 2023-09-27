CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high school in Chester County went into lockdown on Wednesday after a fight broke out inside the school, authorities said.

The fight happened Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Great Falls High School.

According to the Chester County School District, the high school was placed on lockdown due to an incident involving a fight. Officials said no weapons have been recovered at this time.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fight.

“We’ve heard rumors via social media that ‘shots have been fired.’ It has been confirmed that it is untrue,” the school district said.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office remains at the scene to investigate.

