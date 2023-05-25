CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The sheriff’s office didn’t beat around the bush.

“I can definitely agree with you Chester County has had a rise in crime,” said Londa Pringle, public information officer for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

But the sheriff’s office says it’s not just a county issue.

“We do receive calls of shots fired or gun violence-related calls,” she said. “But it’s a nationwide issue, unfortunately.”

Pringle says so far this year the county has had three homicides including a recent homicide on Wednesday.

There’s been 38 aggravated assaults and 73 simple assaults in 2023. She says substance abuse is also an issue.

The sheriff’s office is working with state and federal agencies to combat their violent crime issues.

“For example, we had a previous murder,” Pringle described. “They would come out, they show their presence. We had a SLED helicopter flying around to show that we are here, we are aware of what is occurring in Chester County and we are working our best to combat it.”

The extra resources are not only to help create a strong law enforcement presence in the county – but also because the sheriff’s office is short on manpower.

The department has significant shortages of deputies, dispatch and even the detention center. But they’ve taken action to fill those gaps.

“We just implemented a detention apprenticeship program not too long ago to where they can work in our detention center, get that experience in this part-time work,” Pringle said. “So part-time working in our detention center as well as attend school at York County to get their degree from the criminal justice.”

Chester County is the only agency in South Carolina with the program. And they’ve already hired one agent.

With the state’s new law lowering the age from 21 to 18 to work in the detention center, the county is hoping to fill roles quickly to help mitigate crime on the streets.

“We are doing the best that we can to combat this violent crime in Chester County,” Pringle said.