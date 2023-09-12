CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after a shooting near Old Winnsboro Road and Tanglewood Road, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

This is southwest of downtown Great Falls, S.C. Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, officials posted on social media regarding the shooting. An hour later it was announced that one person was shot dead.

It is currently unknown when the incident occurred.

Authorities say this is an active investigation, and more information will come.