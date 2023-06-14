RICHBURG, S.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It happens all too often.

A destructive hurricane rushes water in, peels off roofs, topples homes, and changes lives forever, but one type of destruction can change lives — for the better.

Right down the road in Richburg, South Carolina, there’s a wall of 105 powerful fans, so powerful, up to 350 horsepower can simulate winds up to 130 mph, near Category 3 hurricane strength.

It helps the researchers understand what mother nature could do inside their lab. Six by six-foot wind turbines simulate the eye of the storm at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

“We’ve got a lot of them, and for good reason,” said Sarah Dillingham, the senior meteorologist at the facility. “We want to give the most real world-like feeling here.”

Cutting-edge research uses full-scale models of our homes and mimics real-world conditions to test hurricane resilience.

“What we’re looking at is how are buildings put together, how are those individual components pieced together, how are they installed,” Dillingham explained.

Her team tests entry points for wind using actual wind observations from hurricanes making landfalls and even rotating the homes on a turntable to simulate a spinning storm.

“For hurricanes, we know that wind may be coming at multiple sides of the building for a long duration,” she said. “So we’re also looking at component failures and the fatigue of some of those components as well.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Hurricanes often pack a punch with rain. Sprayers can hose the home with water that rushes in with the Category 3 force winds.

“It can be equivalent to about eight inches per hour of wetting onto a structure, so we can get those rainfall rates very similar to what you might experience in a real hurricane,” Dillingham added.

They can even pelt the homes with lab-simulated hail stones for springtime research!

“We’re very unique here in that we can do that kind of testing and find out where vulnerabilities are in the home,” Dillingham said. “And it’s those vulnerabilities that, once identified, then we can apply the right mitigation to try to prevent that kind of damage in the future.”

One of the most common vulnerabilities in the home is the garage door.

“Garage doors have been identified as a large vulnerability in regard to allowing wind into the home and can then cause a cascade of failures,” Dillingham elaborated.

Another point of entry for damage is the roof; it’s often the first line of defense for any home.

But not every home is brand new. The team at IBHS has a roof aging farm and dozens of standalone roofs, so shingles can get natural wear and tear from Mother Nature, whether it’s Carolina rain, heat, humidity, or wind. They can then take these shingles inside the lab to see how they can withstand strong winds and even hail.

Underneath the shingles should be more layers of protection. IBHS’s fortified roof is like a gold standard of storm protection. There are green caps that hold the roof’s lining down better, and it can be hard to remove.

“The wind is trying to pull up on this roof cover, and so if the wind can get underneath this, it can rip everything off,” Dillingham said as she showed QCN.

That’s exactly what happened without the extra pop of protection. Open roof seams layer wind damage with flood concerns, allowing heavy rain to creep into the seam, amplifying the damage inside the home.

“We now have to make a roof claim because our roof cover is damaged,” Dillingham explained a scenario for a homeowner with this amplified multi-layered damage. “Now we have to make a water claim because we didn’t have a sealed roof deck so that water is going to get in.”

The small cracks are needed to let the roof materials expand and contract with the summer heat. But if you cover them up with tape, you can avoid water damage.

We tested it out.

“On the fortified side, all of it is being redirected into your gutter,” Dillingham said.

Without the seals, 60% of the water seeped into the small crack of the unsealed home, meaning an extra insurance claim. Coupled with visits to storm-ravaged communities, this decade-long fortified program is one of the many ways IBHS puts its science into action, modernizing and updating building codes nationwide.

“Building codes are updated on a three-year cycle,” Dillingham explained. “We are constantly doing research here in the test chamber.”

Florida is an excellent example of this.

“Hurricane Ian, while very devastating from a surge perspective, was also a success story as far as wind mitigation is concerned,” she said.

STORMPROOF YOUR HOME 🏚️🌀 | Cutting-edge science is happening right in our backyard, where @IBHS_org is working to rebuild resilient. More from @Elisa_Raffa: https://t.co/ZjBal90B11 pic.twitter.com/GSMwS9WOpR — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) June 14, 2023

After Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the Sunshine State-enforced some of the most robust building codes in the country.

“We are watching the modern building codes in action play a role to stop the loss that we are seeing,” Dillingham said in awe.

This type of resilience IBHS research works to bring to states farther inland because, surprisingly, as Dillingham puts it, “I think when you say something is ‘built to code,’ sometimes we take that for granted.”

Not every state has a mandated building code.

“I look at a new home that I may have just purchased, and I say, ‘Oh, this was everything I wanted; of course, it was built to code, or it couldn’t be here!'” Dillingham said. “But we’re not asking the question of what code was in place. How old is the code? How well is it enforced here?”

These questions help educate all communities and ensure we build right at the most pivotal time.

Billion-dollar disasters have increased five-fold since the 1980s.

Where we used to see 20 different billion-dollar disasters in a decade, we now see them in just one year. The last three years have had more than 15 different billion-dollar disasters. This year is already on pace to hit another top spot. The average number of disasters in a year is just seven.

As these disasters increase, the time to recover between them decreases significantly. Rebuilding resilience is more important now than ever before.

“Hopefully, we’ll use those opportunities, those disasters are very unfortunate, but we use those as educational and learning opportunities to build better for the next time,” Dillingham reflected.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

And while we always hope there is never a next time, science tells us hurricanes are becoming slower, wetter, and more intense.

“We want to break the cycle of damage,” Dillingham added. “When we do it the second time around, let’s use those opportunities to build stronger.”