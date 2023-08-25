CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is charged with leading deputies on a chase a day after in Chester County after a previous chase in Lancaster County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, deputies say they tried to start a traffic stop on a truck driven by Brandon Woods, but the truck did not stop.

As a result, a chase started on Moutain Gap Road in Chester and continued on to Interstate-77, where they headed north and then south, officials say.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, the chase ended near mile marker 58 on I-77 where deputies stopped the truck.

Deputies say the driver, Woods, was arrested, but has since been taken to a medical facility for treatment. He will be booked into the Chester County Detention Center upon his release from the hospital.

Woods is charged with Failure to stop for a blue light but may face more charges. Officials say Woods is wanted by law enforcement in Lancaster County for leading them on a chase on Thursday, August 24.