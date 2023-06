GAYLE MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say they have arrested 30-year-old Karall Dixon for the fatal shooting on Back Gate Street Friday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m. on June 9th, deputies arrived to find a person shot dead, officials say.

According to deputies, Dixon was then identified as a possible suspect. He is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.