CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County Sheriff deputies say that a man recently released from prison broke a courthouse door and is facing new charges.

Authorities say Kenneth “Kenny” Culp was arrested Thursday by deputies and charged with malicious/malicious injury, willful injury to the courthouse or jail. Culp faces an additional charge from the Chester Police Department for vehicle/use of a vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only (unconnected to other crimes).

Deputies say the 50-year-old man threw a stone to destroy a glass door at the front of the courthouse in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 4. Officials say a conviction in regards to this state law could come with imprisonment of up to three years.

Chester County officials say the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) released Culp less than 20 days ago after serving an undisclosed amount of time. That prison term came from contempt of court and other drug-related crimes.

Culp is currently in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond.